Monday, December 19: Sports at Ten

Columbia factory shifts operations internationally to Mexico
Columbia factory shifts operations internationally to Mexico
COLUMBIA - Watlow, an industrial heater manufacturer, announced Monday it will layoff 41 workers at their Columbia plant. The company will begin moving production of its gas delivery and line...
State of Weed: Planning and zoning of medical marijuana facilities
State of Weed: Planning and zoning of medical marijuana facilities
OSAGE BEACH – Cities across the state of...
Woman hurt in fall from cliff at Pinnacles Youth Park
Woman hurt in fall from cliff at Pinnacles Youth Park
COLUMBIA - More than two dozen firefighters...
Habitat for Humanity proposes new affordable housing development
Habitat for Humanity proposes new affordable housing development
COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, Show-Me Central and Missouri Habitat for Humanity will be proposing their plan for a new affordable housing development at Columbia's Planning and Zoning Commission...
Accessibility event to show new devices for disabled movie goers
Accessibility event to show new devices for disabled movie goers
COLUMBIA – Ragtag Cinema will give...
Proposed senate bill could negatively affect local farms
Proposed senate bill could negatively affect local farms
JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed bill would not let...
Columbia factory shifts operations internationally to Mexico
Columbia factory shifts operations internationally to Mexico
COLUMBIA - Watlow, an industrial heater...
Bill would stop local assessor from inspecting agriculture facilities
Bill would stop local assessor from inspecting agriculture facilities
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill could prohibit county...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16 sex offenders living at Columbia's Welcome Inn, which an online map shows could be within 1,000 feet of an at-home day care. Kids Club House is the...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Blues take 2-1 series lead after wild Game 3
Blues take 2-1 series lead after wild Game 3
DALLAS – The Blues held off the Stars 4-3 to regain home ice advantage in the Western Conference Semifinals. Things got going early for St. Louis. It took only 1:27 to get the opening goal...
Missouri baseball sweeps South Carolina
Missouri baseball sweeps South Carolina
COLUMBIA - The Missouri baseball team swept...
Missouri baseball's TJ Sikkema earns SEC weekly honor
Missouri baseball's TJ Sikkema earns SEC weekly honor
COLUMBIA - The Southeastern Conference league...
