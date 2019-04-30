Monday December 3 2018 Afternoon Weather

Facebook
Charles Erickson's appeal for habeas corpus denied
Charles Erickson's appeal for habeas corpus denied
PIKE COUNTY - The man who confessed to the 2001 murder of a Columbia Tribune sports editor will remain in jail. A judge denied Charles Erickson's writ of habeas corpus , which would require him to...
Flood warnings issued throughout mid-Missouri until Wednesday night
Flood warnings issued throughout mid-Missouri until Wednesday night
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service has...
Sturgeon Police Chief voted out by board of aldermen
Sturgeon Police Chief voted out by board of aldermen
STURGEON - Sturgeon Police Chief Greg...
State of Weed: Secrecy surrounds pre-application fees
State of Weed: Secrecy surrounds pre-application fees
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri has received pre-application fees from hundreds of people looking to own businesses that could grow, sell or manufacture medical marijuana products, but the Department of...
PIKE COUNTY - The man who confessed to the...
Bill would require sexual assault training starting in sixth grade
Bill would require sexual assault training starting in sixth grade
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill before the Senate on...
CFD warns of severe weather impact after possible fire from lightning
CFD warns of severe weather impact after possible fire from lightning
COLUMBIA – Tuesday’s storm may...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16 sex offenders living at Columbia's Welcome Inn, which an online map shows could be within 1,000 feet of an at-home day care. Kids Club House is the...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Rock Bridge boys tennis match benefits the MU Children's Hospital
Rock Bridge boys tennis match benefits the MU Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - Friday, the Green Tennis Center on Mizzou’s campus will host the Rock Bridge boys tennis team for a dual match against Pembroke Hill. The event is a fundraiser to raise money for...
Blues take 2-1 series lead after wild Game 3
Blues take 2-1 series lead after wild Game 3
DALLAS – The Blues held off the Stars...
Missouri baseball sweeps South Carolina
Missouri baseball sweeps South Carolina
COLUMBIA - The Missouri baseball team swept...
Monday December 3 2018 Afternoon Weather
Share: