Monday, February 3: Sports at Six

Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA- Police arrested a pair of teenagers Friday afternoon following a fight in the Target wing of the Columbia mall. Shortly after 4 p.m., officers found a a large group of people fighting...
Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is...
Scammers tells family their social security numbers have been "turned off"
NEW BLOOMFIELD - A family has received...
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Centralia police chief working with aldermen on new golf cart laws
CENTRALIA - Centralia Police Chief Robert Bias working with the Board of Aldermen to create new guidelines for golf carts and utility type vehicles (UTVs). Bias started proposing new laws...
Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA- Police arrested a pair of teenagers...
Rain slows search for remains but helps ease California fire
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Rain helped...
Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights
BOONVILLE - Warm Springs Ranch, the home of...
Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is...
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service, convenient location and easy access when they enter the doors of an Urgent Care. They don't expect a bill doubled in price. KOMU 8 News received a bill...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill has...
Weather
UPDATE: Sunday snow may impact holiday travel
FRIDAY UPDATE: Most of the forecast has not changed from Thursday. What continues to remain the story is heavy snow and strong winds leading to whiteout conditions north of I-70, getting worst the...
Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
11/13/18 Update: According to the National...
VIEWER PHOTOS: A snowy Monday in November
...
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Ceremony celebrates MU football stadium project
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Athletics, Reinhardt Construction and Mortenson Construction hosted a ceremony to commemorate progress made on the South End Zone Complex on Wednesday....
Missouri wallops Tennessee in Dooley's homecoming
KNOXVILLE, TN - The Missouri Tigers (7-4, 3-4...
Mario McKinney and Tray Jackson sign letters of intent
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tiger basketball team...
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
