Monday Jan 7 9PM Weather

Columbia run surpasses $250,000 raised for cancer center
Columbia run surpasses $250,000 raised for cancer center
COLUMBIA - The Jay Dix's Challenge to Cure 5K and 10K on Saturday raised around $8,000 for the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. The race is in honor of Dr. Jay Dix, an MU professor who died of cancer....
Community remembers Miller County deputy killed in the line of duty
Community remembers Miller County deputy killed in the line of duty
ELDON - A memorial service was held Saturday...
Police: Man accused of shooting at girlfriend violates no-contact order
Police: Man accused of shooting at girlfriend violates no-contact order
MOBERLY - Police said a man tried to shoot at...
52 Missouri counties lost population in 2018; state still gained overall
52 Missouri counties lost population in 2018; state still gained overall
ST. LOUIS (AP) — New census data shows...
Young entrepreneurs profit from their business ideas
Young entrepreneurs profit from their business ideas
JEFFERSON CITY - Children from the Jefferson...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of Alderman denied the passage of a new bill Thursday night that would have allowed the purchase and use of fireworks for a three-week period around the Fourth...
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Schwartz leads Blues past Jets 3-2 in Game 6 to win series
Schwartz leads Blues past Jets 3-2 in Game 6 to win series
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored three times and Jordan Binnington stopped 18 shots to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in Game 6 of their playoff series Saturday...
Jontay Porter declares for the 2019 NBA Draft
Jontay Porter declares for the 2019 NBA Draft
COLUMBIA - Sophomore forward Jontay Porter...
Blues rally to retake series lead versus Jets
Blues rally to retake series lead versus Jets
WINNIPEG - The St. Louis Blues rallied from a...
