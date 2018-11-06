Monday January 22 2018 afternoon news headlines

Facebook
MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
COLUMBIA - It's easy to see which candidates are leading and how various issues are faring on the KOMU 8 News Election Results page . Polls closed at 7 p.m. after a day of turnout that was...
LIVE BLOG: Hawley wins, fuel tax fails, marijuana measures poised to pass
LIVE BLOG: Hawley wins, fuel tax fails, marijuana measures poised to pass
COLUMBIA - Republicans fared well throughout...
UPDATE: Police identify 14-year-old killed in Columbia homicide
UPDATE: Police identify 14-year-old killed in Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - Police identified the victim in a...
News
MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
COLUMBIA - It's easy to see which candidates are leading and how various issues are faring on the KOMU 8 News Election Results page . Polls closed at 7 p.m. after a day of turnout that was...
Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 27-year-old Texas...
LIVE BLOG: Hawley wins, fuel tax fails, marijuana measures poised to pass
LIVE BLOG: Hawley wins, fuel tax fails, marijuana measures poised to pass
COLUMBIA - Republicans fared well throughout...
UPDATE: Police identify 14-year-old killed in Columbia homicide
UPDATE: Police identify 14-year-old killed in Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - Police identified the victim in a...
Missouri death penalty case seems to turn on Kavanaugh vote
Missouri death penalty case seems to turn on Kavanaugh vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the Republican Senate candidate's views on healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions and his political ambitions, and now one is going after his job...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill has...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
COLUMBIA - A new attack ad paid for...
Weather
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Sports
Mizzou men's Basketball starts season with a 68-55 win over Central Arkansas
Mizzou men's Basketball starts season with a 68-55 win over Central Arkansas
COLUMBIA- The Mizzou men's basketball season got underway Tuesday in Columbia with a win against Central Arkansas. The game served as a first glance into what the future without Jontay Porter...
Drew Lock earns SEC honors
Drew Lock earns SEC honors
COLUMBIA- Missouri Football senior quarterback...
Missouri volleyball looks ahead to big week after road setback
Missouri volleyball looks ahead to big week after road setback
Columbia, SC - The Missouri volleyball...
Monday January 22 2018 afternoon news headlines
Share: