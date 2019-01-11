Monday July 2 2018 Weather

Facebook
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport
COLUMBIA - A plane slid-off the runway due to icy conditions at the Columbia Regional Airport shortly after 2 PM on Friday. While exiting the main runway, the front gear left the pavement and the...
UPDATE: Winter storm hits Missouri
UPDATE: Winter storm hits Missouri
FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE COLUMBIA - Stay tuned...
Fulton homeless shelter prepares for winter rush
Fulton homeless shelter prepares for winter rush
FULTON - A Fulton homeless shelter prepared...
News
Neighborhood residents react to rapid snowfall
Neighborhood residents react to rapid snowfall
COLUMBIA – Neighborhoods in mid-Missouri were hit with serious snowfall Friday and residents were shocked by the how fast the snow built up. “I’ve never seen it snow this...
Snow expected across nation
Snow expected across nation
(CNN) -- A winter storm is poised to leave a...
Columbia Public Works plow drivers treating roads around the clock
Columbia Public Works plow drivers treating roads around the clock
COLUMBIA - Columbia plow drivers might not be...
Tiger Tots Preschool stays open despite other childcare closures
Tiger Tots Preschool stays open despite other childcare closures
COLUMBIA - Dozens of preschools and daycares...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
Sports
Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam returning for junior season
Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam returning for junior season
COLUMBIA - Missouri redshirt sophomore Albert Okwuegbunam announced Thursday morning via Twitter that he will return for his junior season instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. Okwuegbunam was a...
Mizzou Tigers fall in their first SEC game of the year
Mizzou Tigers fall in their first SEC game of the year
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers lost to the third...
Damarea Crockett declares for the NFL Draft
Damarea Crockett declares for the NFL Draft
COLUMBIA - The 2019 Missouri backfield became...
