Monday June 25 Afternoon News Headlines

UPDATE: Winter storm predicted totals increase
UPDATE: Winter storm predicted totals increase
THURSDAY OVERNIGHT UPDATE COLUMBIA - Brand new data is in and it is the first data with a complete sample of the developing system. This is what we know as we hone in on the event. Stay tuned for...
Ashland chief wins America's Favorite Crossing Guard award
Ashland chief wins America's Favorite Crossing Guard award
ASHLAND- Police Chief Lyn Woolford was...
Rowden questions provisions, language in Amendment 1
Rowden questions provisions, language in Amendment 1
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senate Republicans...
Closings and Cancellations To report a school closing or other event cancellation, please click here . This page was last updated on Thursday, January 10 at 11:37pm. Name: BOONVILLE KNIGHTS...
Kansas prison escapee apprehended in Independence
Kansas prison escapee apprehended in Independence
LANSING, Kan. (AP) — A man who escaped...
Mid-Missourians stock up on groceries before expected snow
Mid-Missourians stock up on groceries before expected snow
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missourians are stocking...
Ashland chief wins America's Favorite Crossing Guard award
Ashland chief wins America's Favorite Crossing Guard award
ASHLAND- Police Chief Lyn Woolford was...
Jefferson City officials worried about contamination in recycling bins
Jefferson City officials worried about contamination in recycling bins
JEFFERSON CITY- Over the past few months...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
UPDATE: Winter storm predicted totals increase
UPDATE: Winter storm predicted totals increase
THURSDAY OVERNIGHT UPDATE COLUMBIA - Brand new...
2018: The most extreme weather year without extreme weather
2018: The most extreme weather year without extreme weather
COLUMBIA – 2018 was a year for the...
Sports
Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam returning for junior season
Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam returning for junior season
COLUMBIA - Missouri redshirt sophomore Albert Okwuegbunam announced Thursday morning via Twitter that he will return for his junior season instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. Okwuegbunam was a...
Mizzou Tigers fall in their first SEC game of the year
Mizzou Tigers fall in their first SEC game of the year
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers lost to the third...
Damarea Crockett declares for the NFL Draft
Damarea Crockett declares for the NFL Draft
COLUMBIA - The 2019 Missouri backfield became...
Monday June 25 Afternoon News Headlines
