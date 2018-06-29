Monday, May 13: Sports at Six

Facebook
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis region. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a storm hit Thursday night...
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a...
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged...
News
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a...
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican...
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged...
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout mid-Missouri Tuesday. Water has covered multiple roadways in Columbia, causing multiple traffic hazards and dangerous road...
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring...
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you...
Sports
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit filed by a former Mizzou track coach. Carjay Lyles filed the lawsuit on...
Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25...
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson...
