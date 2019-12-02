Monday, Nov. 19 Weather Update

Facebook
Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church celebrates 200th anniversary
Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church celebrates 200th anniversary
COLUMBIA — What's in a church? For Little Bonne Femme Baptist, almost 200 years of history. The church, first founded Dec. 5, 1819, hosted a special program Sunday to recognize its upcoming...
3 people die as 2 vehicles swept off flooded Missouri roads
3 people die as 2 vehicles swept off flooded Missouri roads
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — Three...
Local farmers disagree with nationwide Christmas trees shortage
Local farmers disagree with nationwide Christmas trees shortage
BOONVILLE - Black Friday marked the official...
Rock slide closes lanes of I-54
Rock slide closes lanes of I-54
OSAGE BEACH - Both lanes of I-54 through Osage Beach were closed Sunday night after a rock slide. The Osage Beach Police Department said in news release traffic was being diverted to Nichols Road....
Residents in Cooper County warned to lock doors, look out for subject
Residents in Cooper County warned to lock doors, look out for subject
COOPER COUNTY — The Cooper County...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Sports
Mizzou volleyball earns postseason bid
Mizzou volleyball earns postseason bid
COLUMBIA - Mizzou volleyball earned a bid to the NCAA tournament Sunday night. The Tigers will make their 16th appearance in the tournament in the last 20 seasons. Mizzou travels to Lincoln...
Lock shines in NFL debut
Lock shines in NFL debut
DENVER - Former Mizzou star Drew Lock claimed...
Chiefs' defense dominates in win over Raiders
Chiefs' defense dominates in win over Raiders
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs defense...
What's On
Monday, Nov. 19 Weather Update
