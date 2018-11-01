Monday October 29, Early Morning Weather

Facebook
Man convicted of murder in I-70 chase, shooting
COLUMBIA - A jury deliberated for five hours before finding Denico Crawley guilty of murder, armed criminal action, assault and drug possession. Boone County Prosecutor Daniel...
Definition of a lake is focus of duck boats court hearing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The legal...
State leaders call for action against dark money
JEFFERSON CITY - "Dark money" is a term that...
News
4 alleged members of white supremacist group indicted
HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) — Four alleged members or associates of a white supremacist gang known as the Aryan Circle have been indicted after an assault in eastern Missouri. Federal prosecutors...
Man convicted of murder in I-70 chase, shooting
COLUMBIA - A jury deliberated for five...
Definition of a lake is focus of duck boats court hearing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The legal...
State leaders call for action against dark money
JEFFERSON CITY - "Dark money" is a term that...
Federal health care website up and running after slow start
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal website...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill has long claimed she is not a party line Democrat. The senator says she can cross the aisle to compromise and does not always vote with her party. Claim:...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
COLUMBIA - A new attack ad paid for...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
COLUMBIA - Republican Senate candidate Josh...
Weather
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Sports
Columbia College Women's volleyball extends win streak over Stephens College
COLUMBIA- The Columbia College Women's volleyball team have had an excellent season thus far, and is only getting better. The Cougars now have a 5-match win streak in a Halloween victory against...
Missouri wrestling team chosen to win seventh Mid-American Conference Championship
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, the...
Missouri Tiger football team heads south to face No. 13 Florida
COLUMBIA - After a heartbreaking loss to...
Monday October 29, Early Morning Weather
Share: