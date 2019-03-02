Monday, October 3: Sports at Ten

Facebook
Randolph Co. Sheriff's vehicle 'total loss' after fire
COLUMBIA - A Randolph County Sheriff's Office vehicle was destroyed after catching fire on Highway 63 Friday. The department said a jailer en route to Columbia was driving the vehicle when it...
Macon County Sheriff seeks public's help finding suspected thieves
COLUMBIA - The Macon County Sheriff's Office...
Condos damaged after fire in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH (KY3) - Firefighters responded to...
News
Two St. Louis day care workers charged for throwing child against cabinet
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charges have been filed...
Artists from across the country converge on Columbia for True/False
COLUMBIA - Paper fish, a flower-covered...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances, connecting with friends on social media is easy, but the caveat is that there are more outlets for sex offenders to reach minors. In Fulton, court documents...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
Weather
March Enters Like A Lion: Another Round Of Winter Weather in Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Another round of winter weather is expected to move into the region Saturday night into Sunday. Accumulating snow, gusty winds and bitter cold air will all be factors with this system....
UPDATE: Snow, sleet and freezing rain move in Tuesday evening
FINAL UPDATE: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will...
Crash slows traffic on East Highway WW
COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol has...
Sports
CMU signs college football female to scholarship
FAYETTE - Central Methodist University is making history this week by signing the first ever non-kicker female football player. Toni Harris, a 5’7” 164-pound free safety, is...
Wieters agrees to minor league contract with Cardinals
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Catcher Matt...
Mizzou guard to undergo ankle surgery, out for remainder of the season
COLUMBIA - A spokesman for the Mizzou men's...
