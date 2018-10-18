Monday, September 26: Sports at Ten

Facebook
UPDATE: Helicopter crash victim identified
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The man killed in a helicopter crash east of Fulton on Wednesday has been identified as Charles Prather, 47, of St. Peter's, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's...
West-Ash able to "preserve neighborhood character" for second time.
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved...
Owner of collapsing Jefferson City building sues neighbor; cites 1898 document
JEFFERSON CITY- Andy Neidert's building...
Candidates discuss views on disability for November election
COLUMBIA - November candidates want to earn your vote by discussing disability-related issues on Thursday. The City of Columbia Disability Commission, along with other local organizations...
UPDATE: Helicopter crash victim identified
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The man killed in a...
Gasconade County school placed on lockdown
GASCONADE COUNTY - A school in...
West-Ash able to "preserve neighborhood character" for second time.
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved...
Owner of collapsing Jefferson City building sues neighbor; cites 1898 document
JEFFERSON CITY- Andy Neidert's building...
TARGET 8: Fact Check about the details of Proposition D
COLUMBIA - Proposition D is a measure on the November ballot that would increase the gas tax throughout Missouri. The current gas tax has not been increased since 1996. It is currently 17 cents...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Super PACs hit Hawley on pre-existing conditions stance
COLUMBIA - A new ad that attacks Republican...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill cares more for family than Missouri
COLUMBIA - A recent attack ad on Sen. Claire...
Weather
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Sports
Blues are checked by Canadiens in final seconds
MONTREAL- The St. Louis Blues had hopes of winning their second game of the season as they arrived in Montreal to play The Canadiens. Unfortunately for St. Louis, it will leave disappointed due to...
Columbia College soccer takes down Park University 4-1
PARKVILLE, MO- The Columbia College women's...
Sophie Cunningham earns preseason accolades
COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, the Southeastern...
