Monday, September 9: Sports at Ten

Missouri could face fees, limited returns on state park sale
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House’s plan to sell a new state park could cost the state thousands of dollars in appraisal, auction and legal fees, according to state budget...
Food Network show attempts to save Columbia restaurant McLanks
COLUMBIA - McLanks restaurant in Columbia is...
Russia says 41 dead from burning plane in Moscow
MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on an airplane...
Workers rush to control gushing water from north Columbia main break
COLUMBIA - A water main broke in a northeast Columbia neighborhood Sunday. The water flowed down Whitegate Drive in front of the Columbia Crossing Apartments for more than an hour. Columbia...
Missouri could face fees, limited returns on state park sale
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri...
Food Network show attempts to save Columbia restaurant McLanks
COLUMBIA - McLanks restaurant in Columbia is...
UPDATE: Victims, drivers identified in fiery crash that shutdown Grindstone
COLUMBIA - A car accident on Grindstone...
Rare childhood cancer a "death sentence'"says mom working to spread awareness
JEFFERSON CITY — The day Adleigh was...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16 sex offenders living at Columbia's Welcome Inn, which an online map shows could be within 1,000 feet of an at-home day care. Kids Club House is the...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Tigers No. 7 Seed in SEC Tournament
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Softball team is the No. 7 seed for the week's SEC Tournament in College Station, Texas. The Tigers will play No. 10 seed Auburn Wednesday at 3 p.m. Missouri finished the...
Missouri softball wins on walk-off for second day in a row
COLUMBIA - Missouri softball took down South...
No. 24 Missouri Baseball drops five-game winning streak to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE - No. 24 Missouri Baseball broke its...
Monday, September 9: Sports at Ten
