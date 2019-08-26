Monday Weather Planner

Facebook
Columbia teenagers spend summer performing at children's hospitals
COLUMBIA - As Rock Bridge High School student Hope Keithahn headed into her senior year, she came up with an idea. She wanted to spend her summer performing at children's hospitals across the...
DEVELOPING: Search continues after man runs from motorcycle crash
OVERTON, Mo. - Authorities are searching for a...
Missouri lawmakers react to upcoming special session
ASHLAND - After Gov. Mike Parson called for...
Long-Term Recovery committee looking for volunteers
JEFFERSON CITY- The Long-Term Recovery committee is looking for volunteers to help with disaster relief in Cole and Miller Counties. The committee is a partnership with members of emergency...
Boonville School District will follow snow routes Monday
COLUMBIA - Boonville School District buses...
Columbia teenagers spend summer performing at children's hospitals
COLUMBIA - As Rock Bridge High School student...
Fulton teen seriously injured after car crash Saturday
COLUMBIA — Troopers said a Fulton...
DEVELOPING: Search continues after man runs from motorcycle crash
OVERTON, Mo. - Authorities are searching for a...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Cardinals complete sweep over Colorado Rockies
ST.LOUIS- Sunday night an offensive explosion led to an 11-4 Cardinals win over the Colorado Rockies to complete a series sweep. Colorado started off early behind a Yonder Alonso RBI single and a...
Mizzou soccer continues early hot streak
COLUMBUS - The Mizzou soccer remained...
Royals avoid series sweep in extras against Indians
CLEVELAND - The Royals fended off the Indians...
What's On
