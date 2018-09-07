MondayAfternoonForecast

Facebook
FNF Week 3: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Rainy weather will be a key factor as football teams around mid-Missouri play in week three of Friday Night Fever. The game of the week features...
FNF Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
Vandiver Drive reopened after bomb threat
COLUMBIA - Vandiver Drive reopened at...
News
Unions heavily outspent supporters to defeat 'right-to-work'
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Opponents heavily outspent supporters of a so-called right-to-work law that was overwhelmingly rejected by Missouri voters in the August primary elections. New...
FNF Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
Vandiver Drive reopened after bomb threat
COLUMBIA - Vandiver Drive reopened at...
Sheriff: 2 killed in murder-suicide in southwest Missouri
OSCEOLA (AP) — The St. Clair County...
Man pleads guilty in deaths of pregnant Springfield woman
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 22-year-old...
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7, Missouri voters will decide if Missouri will become a "right to work"...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
Weather
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands are dropping rain on the Florida Panhandle as the storm aims to smack the Gulf Coast on Tuesday night -- possibly as a hurricane -- with potentially...
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
COLUMBIA - Fifty people died, nine states...
Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
MOBERLY - A severe thunderstorm brought...
Sports
FNF Week 3: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Rainy weather will be a key factor as football teams around mid-Missouri play in week three of Friday Night Fever. The game of the week features...
Cardinals win close call against Nationals
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Cardinals get the series...
NFL Football Returns Thursday Night on NBC
PHILADELPHIA - Its been a solid 214 days since...
