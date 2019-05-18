MondayAfternoonPlanner

Facebook
Three in custody after search in Moniteau County
Three in custody after search in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Three people are in custody after they reportedly tried to run away from law enforcement Friday. In a news release, the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office said deputies were...
Moberly WWII veteran gets early birthday surprise
Moberly WWII veteran gets early birthday surprise
MOBERLY - A day shy of his 95th birthday, a...
Missouri lawmakers push for HIV decriminalization
Missouri lawmakers push for HIV decriminalization
JEFFERSON CITY - Some Missouri lawmakers say...
Blues win Game 4 of West Final, even series at 2
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues rebounded from a tough Game 3 loss and took Game 4 of the Western Conference Final from the San Jose Sharks, 2-1. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves and earned the...
Three in custody after search in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Three people are in custody...
Mizzou south end zone facility to be completed August 1st
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced the team...
Moberly WWII veteran gets early birthday surprise
MOBERLY - A day shy of his 95th birthday, a...
Missouri lawmakers push for HIV decriminalization
JEFFERSON CITY - Some Missouri lawmakers say...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Blues win Game 4 of West Final, even series at 2
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues rebounded from a tough Game 3 loss and took Game 4 of the Western Conference Final from the San Jose Sharks, 2-1. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves and earned the...
Lincoln Football coach resigns
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University head...
Sharks win in overtime
ST. LOUIS - The San Jose Sharks edged the St....
