MondayAfternoonPlanner

Cooper's Landing hopes to partially reopen by July 4th
COLUMBIA - Cooper's Landing is projected to partially reopen in time to celebrate July 4th. Flood clean up efforts are underway, but one employee said it's overwhelming. "If you look around...
Man charged in threat against LGBTQ community at St. Louis Pride
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis...
Man sentenced in stabbing death of Sedalia woman in 2018
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — A 29-year-old...
News
First woman to be secretary of state will present at Westminster College
FULTON - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will lecture at Weminster College in the fall. Her presentation will be part of a series based on global importance. The theme is centered...
Cooper's Landing hopes to partially reopen by July 4th
COLUMBIA - Cooper's Landing is projected to...
Man charged in threat against LGBTQ community at St. Louis Pride
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis...
Missouri sheriff fires deputy who is running against him
BENTON, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri...
Man sentenced in stabbing death of Sedalia woman in 2018
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — A 29-year-old...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Sports
Smith honored with Don Faurot Award
COLUMBIA - Mizzou wrestling head coach Brian Smith has been named winner of the 2019 Don Faurot Award. Smith was honored at a luncheon Tuesday afternoon. The award is given by the Columbia Kiwanis...
Mizzou lands Utah State transfer
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou women's basketball team...
St. Louis takes first game over Miami
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals took out...
