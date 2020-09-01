MondayAfternoonUpdate

Facebook
MU student athletes take a stand against social injustice
COLUMBIA - On Monday, MU’s Black Student Athlete Association released a statement announcing that the organization is leading a march and sit-in at 6pm on Wednesday, September 2nd. The...
UPDATE: Carl DeBrodie caretaker sentenced to more than 17 years in prison
JEFFERSON CITY - One of the people entrusted...
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County Reports 18 New Cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
MU student athletes take a stand against social injustice
William Woods University utilizes unique learning areas
FULTON - William Woods University is using...
Judges redo voter summary of Missouri redistricting measure
COLUMBIA (AP) - A Missouri appeals court has...
Boone County hospitals prep for rise in hospitalizations
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center, University...
Gymnastics gym leaps into helping students during virtual learning
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sports
Franco homers as Royals rally past White Sox 9-6
CHICAGO (AP) — Maikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City’s five-run seventh, and the Royals cooled off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-6 victory. Ryan O’Hearn and...
Naquin's hit, Molina's blunder lift Indians over Cards in 12
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit a...
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from high school...
