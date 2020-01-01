MondayEveningUpdate

Facebook
New tobacco law causes confusion and frustration for businesses
HOLTS SUMMIT - For 11 days, the workers at Up in Smoke haven’t been sure if they're breaking federal law. On Dec. 20, President Donald Trump signed a spending bill , part of which...
Mother of young girl killed at Battle High School reacts to charges filed
COLUMBIA - Cheyenne Hayes said she is not...
Mid-Missouri year in review: 2019
COLUMBIA - As 2019 comes to an end, take a...
Gov. Parson consents to Missouri taking in refugees
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson...
Police: Officer fatally shot man who hit him with car
CHESTERFIELD - Police in suburban St. Louis...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect medical treatment for his condition 18 months...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Mizzou men's basketball extends win streak to four
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou men's basketball team extended its win streak to four games behind a record-setting performance from sophomore guard Torrence Watson Monday night, defeating Chicago State...
Chiefs finish season with win, claim 2-seed in AFC
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs defeated...
Mizzou defeats Illinois, wins second-straight Braggin Rights
ST. LOUIS - Mizzou basketball defeated...
