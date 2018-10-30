MondayEveningWeather

Facebook
4-year-old Darnell Gray found dead in Jefferson City
4-year-old Darnell Gray found dead in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The search for 4-year-old Darnell Gray has reached a tragic end. He was found on Tuesday around noon in Jefferson City, in an area that had been identified but not previously...
Lime scooters come to Columbia without a city agreement
Lime scooters come to Columbia without a city agreement
COLUMBIA - Another scooter company has come to...
Parking plans for President Trump's Columbia rally unclear
Parking plans for President Trump's Columbia rally unclear
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump will be at...
News
One-third of Boone County's polling places are different than 2016
One-third of Boone County's polling places are different than 2016
COLUMBIA - One-third of Boone County's polling locations are different from 2016, according to Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks. 38 of the 114 precincts in Boone County, or about...
Missouri governor signs bill on high school computer science
Missouri governor signs bill on high school computer science
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike...
JEFFERSON CITY - The search for 4-year-old...
COLUMBIA - Another scooter company has come to...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
COLUMBIA - A new attack ad paid for by incumbent state auditor, Nicole Galloway, claims her opponent, Saundra McDowell, is unfit to hold the position because of her track record with...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
COLUMBIA - Republican Senate candidate Josh...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: NRA claims Supreme Court could destroy right to self-defense
COLUMBIA – The National Rifle...
Weather
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Sports
Missouri Women's Basketball garners national attention
COLUMBIA - The SEC Preseason Coaches Poll picked Missouri to finish fifth in the conference, as announced by the League Office on Tuesday. The Tigers are expected finish behind Mississippi...
Fuentes earns Co-Freshman of the Week honors
COLUMBIA - Missouri volleyball's Andrea...
Mizzou women dominate in exhibition opener
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball...
