MondayEveningWeather

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Churches and lawmakers square off over gun laws
Churches and lawmakers square off over gun laws
CENTRALIA – As mass shootings in places of worship make national and international headlines, more states are changing laws and churches are arming up. Christian informational website...
Southern Boone schools will ask voters to increase their taxes
Southern Boone schools will ask voters to increase their taxes
ASHLAND- The Southern Boone School District is...
UPDATE: Suspects in shoplifting, chase charged in Jefferson City
UPDATE: Suspects in shoplifting, chase charged in Jefferson City
ASHLAND - Five people were charged Monday...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Barry Odom talks Kelly Bryant, NCAA sanctions and spring football
Barry Odom talks Kelly Bryant, NCAA sanctions and spring football
COLUMBIA – Mizzou football head coach Barry Odom joined Chris Gervino on Sports Xtra to talk about spring football and the prospects for next season, as well as the NCAA sanctions and the...
Callaway County searching for new site for crumbling jail
Callaway County searching for new site for crumbling jail
FULTON – Callaway County is actively...
Proposed bill could make it harder to amend the Missouri Constitution
Proposed bill could make it harder to amend the Missouri Constitution
JEFFERSON CITY - A Republican lawmaker...
A car fire blocked a Lincoln University entrance
A car fire blocked a Lincoln University entrance
JEFFERSON CITY - A vehicle caught fire at an...
Churches and lawmakers square off over gun laws
Churches and lawmakers square off over gun laws
CENTRALIA – As mass shootings in places...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor Brian Treece has created two different ads for television. Treece...
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Barry Odom talks Kelly Bryant, NCAA sanctions and spring football
Barry Odom talks Kelly Bryant, NCAA sanctions and spring football
COLUMBIA – Mizzou football head coach Barry Odom joined Chris Gervino on Sports Xtra to talk about spring football and the prospects for next season, as well as the NCAA sanctions and the...
Sophie Cunningham earns All-American honors
Sophie Cunningham earns All-American honors
NEW YORK – Mizzou Women’s...
KOMU 8 Sports Podcast 3-31-19
KOMU 8 Sports Podcast 3-31-19
...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
MondayEveningWeather
Share: