MondayEveningWeather

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Floodgates opened at Bagnell Dam as elevated flooding continues
Floodgates opened at Bagnell Dam as elevated flooding continues
LAKE OZARK - Floodgates were opened at Bagnell Dam Tuesday evening in response to record flooding. Ameren Missouri and the Army Corps of Engineers are also monitoring the Truman Dam upstream...
FCC funding broadband internet expansion in rural Missouri
FCC funding broadband internet expansion in rural Missouri
FULTON - The Federal Communications Commision...
Parson signs bill ending economic border war, awaits Kansas response
Parson signs bill ending economic border war, awaits Kansas response
JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Floodgates opened at Bagnell Dam as elevated flooding continues
Floodgates opened at Bagnell Dam as elevated flooding continues
LAKE OZARK - Floodgates were opened at Bagnell Dam Tuesday evening in response to record flooding. Ameren Missouri and the Army Corps of Engineers are also monitoring the Truman Dam upstream...
Mokane residents wait for roads to clear
Mokane residents wait for roads to clear
MOKANE - It's a waiting game or businesses in...
FEMA starts to assess damage in 56 Missouri counties
FEMA starts to assess damage in 56 Missouri counties
ELDON - The Federal Emergency Management...
Columbia gets hyped for Stanley Cup final game
Columbia gets hyped for Stanley Cup final game
COLUMBIA - One team will go home with the...
UM Finance Committee approves budget plans
UM Finance Committee approves budget plans
COLUMBIA - The UM Board of Curators Finance...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Missouri basketball lands JUCO product
Missouri basketball lands JUCO product
COLUMBIA - Cuonzo Martin added a surprise addition to his roster on Monday, with a 7-foot JUCO commit. Axel Okongo verbally committed to the Tigers on Monday via social media. He comes to...
Sikkema receives second All-American honor
Sikkema receives second All-American honor
COLUMBIA - Baseball America named Mizzou's...
Blues heading to game seven
Blues heading to game seven
ST. LOUIS - The Blues missed out on the...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
MondayEveningWeather
Share: