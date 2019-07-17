MondayEveningWeather

Facebook
Update: driver identified in deadly crash near Harrisburg
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the driver in a deadly crash Wednesday as 32-year-old Antoinette Knight from Clark. The crash happened on Route F near Stidham Road...
Community rallies around youth football team following break-in
ST. JAMES — Local businesses have come...
Missouri requests expansion of FEMA assistance
COLUMBIA — The Missouri State Emergency...
Two MFA Agri Services centers in mid-Missouri close their doors
COLUMBIA - MFA Inc. is shutting the doors to five of its Agri Service centers, including locations in Columbia and Fulton Wednesday. At the end of June, the Columbia location, which is on Paris...
Update: driver identified in deadly crash near Harrisburg
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway...
Mizzou football player pleads guilty to peace disturbance, gets probation
COLUMBIA - Mizzou football player Tre Williams...
Community rallies around youth football team following break-in
ST. JAMES — Local businesses have come...
Missouri requests expansion of FEMA assistance
COLUMBIA — The Missouri State Emergency...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Sports
Catching up on a busy offseason for Missouri basketball
Special Edition - Offseason News and Notes for Missouri Basketball Men's Basketball Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin instructs his team during a March 6 game against Georgia. Source: Josua...
Former Rock Bridge standout commits to Kansas
COLUMBIA - Former Rock Bridge basketball...
Royals to extend netting at Kauffman Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City...
Weekly Wellness
MondayEveningWeather
Share: