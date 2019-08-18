MondayEveningWeather

Facebook
VIDEO: Police pursue car through west Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA - Neighbors were awakened by police chasing a vehicle through a west Columbia neighborhood early Sunday morning. KOMU 8 viewer Zach Fitch said he saw police cars chasing a...
Second Dillard's, new hotel being planned for Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Mall will become home...
Fire damages Columbia home
COLUMBIA - No one was hurt when house caught...
News
MoDOT to replace concrete on Westbound I-70
COOPER COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will have crews working on Westbound Interstate 70 to replace concrete beginning Sunday. The work will happen between mile markers...
VIDEO: Police pursue car through west Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA - Neighbors were awakened by police...
Second Dillard's, new hotel being planned for Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Mall will become home...
Columbia flea market encourages repurposing "junk"
COLUMBIA - Vendors and shoppers met Saturday...
Fire damages Columbia home
COLUMBIA - No one was hurt when house caught...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment letters in the mail, Brunswick flood victims have one question: are the people assessing their homes qualified? Wayne Jones, the former Mayor of...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Chiefs fall to Steelers in second preseason game
PITTSBURGH - The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-7 in the second game of the preseason Saturday night. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' starting offense couldn't get much...
Reds halt Cardinals' win streak
CINCINNATI - The Cincinnati Reds snapped the...
Columbia College volleyball ranked no. 2 in NAIA Preseason Coaches Poll
COLUMBIA -The NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches...
