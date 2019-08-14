MondayEveningWeather

Facebook
Columbia Regional Airport to hold disaster drill
Columbia Regional Airport to hold disaster drill
COLUMBIA – Flames and smoke will come from Columbia Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon, but it will all be part of a scheduled disaster drill. 11 emergency response agencies will...
Body of missing person found in Saline County lake
Body of missing person found in Saline County lake
COLUMBIA — Authorities are...
UPDATE: Columbia Police arrest man after striking playground equipment, fleeing on foot
UPDATE: Columbia Police arrest man after striking playground equipment, fleeing on foot
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a man...
Sports Illustrated: Booches tops list for greatest college town restaurant
Sports Illustrated: Booches tops list for greatest college town restaurant
COLUMBIA - Booches gets the number one spot...
BBB warns consumers about Affordable ATV's in Columbia
BBB warns consumers about Affordable ATV's in Columbia
COLUMBIA – The Better Business Bureau is...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment letters in the mail, Brunswick flood victims have one question: are the people assessing their homes qualified? Wayne Jones, the former Mayor of...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Missouri soccer team earns top ten spot in SEC preseason coaches poll
Missouri soccer team earns top ten spot in SEC preseason coaches poll
BIRMINGHAM - The SEC announced the preseason coaches poll on Tuesday and Missouri was picked to finish tenth. Last season, the Tigers competed in their seventh straight SEC Tournament appearance....
Soler wins A.L. honor
Soler wins A.L. honor
KANSAS CITY - The American League named Royals...
Cardinals sweep the Pirates
Cardinals sweep the Pirates
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals completed...
Share: