MondayEveningWeather

Protesters speak up for sick death row inmate
Protesters speak up for sick death row inmate
JEFFERSON CITY - Protesters took to the Capitol on Thursday to protest what they say is an inhumane execution. Russell Bucklew is set to be executed on Oct. 1. A jury convicted Bucklew in 1997 in...
Friends and family remember James Hickem
Friends and family remember James Hickem
COLUMBIA - Family and friends are remembering...
Police, solid waste utility complete landfill search in Megan Shultz case
Police, solid waste utility complete landfill search in Megan Shultz case
COLUMBIA - Police announced Thursday they have...
News
CPOA: Not enough officers to deal with recent homicide spike
CPOA: Not enough officers to deal with recent homicide spike
COLUMBIA - Hours before Columbia's 5th...
Columbia man charged after police said he walked naked along road
Columbia man charged after police said he walked naked along road
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man Wednesday...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate. We started with the difference between weather and climate , moved on to why the...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used...
Sports
Battle looking to avenge last year's homecoming loss to Jackson
Battle looking to avenge last year's homecoming loss to Jackson
COLUMBIA — It’s hard to imagine the Battle Spartans (3-1) aren’t sour, even a year removed from last season’s loss to Jackson. The Spartans received a homecoming wallop...
Hickman gets ready for Rock Bridge
Hickman gets ready for Rock Bridge
COLUMBIA — It’s rivalry week in...
Rock Bridge football to try to turn season around against rivals Hickman
Rock Bridge football to try to turn season around against rivals Hickman
COLUMBIA — Run 573. That’s...
MondayEveningWeather
