MondayEveningWeather

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
EmVP: Izzo the arson dog helps sniff out crime across state
EmVP: Izzo the arson dog helps sniff out crime across state
COLUMBIA - Most dogs spend their days playing with toys, getting belly rubs and eating treats. But, one Columbia dog has a much bigger job. Izzo the "arson dog" is one of a kind in Missouri. He...
She watched the first Super Bowl as one of the Chiefs cheerleaders
She watched the first Super Bowl as one of the Chiefs cheerleaders
ROCHEPORT— The first Super Bowl game was...
MU student from Wuhan worried for her family
MU student from Wuhan worried for her family
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri student Anqi...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Pinnacle Hospital flooded with patient records requests
Pinnacle Hospital flooded with patient records requests
BOONVILLE— Pinnacle Hospital closed its doors in mid-January , and former patients are trying to get their health records. "Since the announcement of our closure, the facility has been...
Super Bowl LIV fans head to Ocean Drive
Super Bowl LIV fans head to Ocean Drive
SOUTH BEACH - Fans from all over came to Ocean...
EmVP: Izzo the arson dog helps sniff out crime across state
EmVP: Izzo the arson dog helps sniff out crime across state
COLUMBIA - Most dogs spend their days playing...
She watched the first Super Bowl as one of the Chiefs cheerleaders
She watched the first Super Bowl as one of the Chiefs cheerleaders
ROCHEPORT— The first Super Bowl game was...
Former teacher sentenced to 20 years for bathroom recordings
Former teacher sentenced to 20 years for bathroom recordings
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former Missouri teacher...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City Council decided rate payers would collectively pay around $1 million more in water rates. At the same time, an account with almost three times more...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system between January 22-24, 2020.** MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Super Bowl LIV fans head to Ocean Drive
Super Bowl LIV fans head to Ocean Drive
SOUTH BEACH - Fans from all over came to Ocean Drive Tuesday to see all the national media outlets talk with former and current athletes. People stood around and took videos of the sets and...
Columbia College senior Travis Line named AMC athlete of the week
Columbia College senior Travis Line named AMC athlete of the week
COLUMBIA - Travis Line, a senior middle...
Justin Smith inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Justin Smith inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD - Former Jefferson City High...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
MondayEveningWeather
Share: