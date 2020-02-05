MondayEveningWeather

Facebook
Second Dillards store to open Feb. 22
COLUMBIA - A second Dillard’s will open at the Columbia Mall on Feb. 22. It will include a men's, children's and home department. On Wednesday, however, customers will be able to view the...
STORM MODE: Winter storm set to begin Wednesday and end Thursday
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won...
Iowa Democrats release some caucus results after long delay
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Clouded by...
News
Columbia City Council candidates react to Target 8 investigation
COLUMBIA - Candidates for the First and Fifth Wards all support an independent audit of the city's utility department. Mayor Treece called for an audit at Monday's council meeting after a Target 8...
Missouri native Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative talk...
Second Dillards store to open Feb. 22
COLUMBIA - A second Dillard’s will open...
Daughter of boat accident victim slams Missouri bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman whose...
Flu season hits school age kids harder this year
COLUMBIA - One Columbia Private School was...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target 8 investigation about city staff discovering a forgotten fund worth $2.9 million before a vote to raise water rates. You can read our investigation...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
Weather
STORM MODE: Winter storm set to begin Wednesday and end Thursday
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday, Columbia hit a high temperature of 67º, just 1-degree shy of the record from 1992. The...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
Sports
Blues crush Canes on Edmundson's return to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS- The Blues took on the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time this season on Tuesday night, as Joel Edmundson made his return to the ice at Enterprise Center after winning the Stanley...
WWU Owls Darius Yohe Named AMC Athlete of the Week
FULTON - William Woods basketball center...
Mizzou seeks revenge on A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M goes...
