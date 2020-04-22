MondayEveningWeather

Facebook
Parson grants clemency to Columbia businessman
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson granted clemency to local businessman Dimetrious Woods. In 2007, a judge sentenced Woods to 25 years in prison for a non-violent drug offense, according to...
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Potential exposure across counties
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to...
UPDATE: Man injured, charged in trooper-involved shooting in Eldon
ELDON - A trooper-involved shooting injured...
A new idea brings music to care facilities who cannot have visitors
NASHVILLE - Everyone is looking for some joy and positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Music By My side is an idea created by Diana Ladio that hopes to do just that by offering a space for...
Lupus and arthritis patients seeing medicine shortage due to COVID-19 use
COLUMBIA - Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis...
Parson grants clemency to Columbia businessman
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson granted...
Missouri high court weighs $114M payout to prison guards
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Supreme...
Fourth narcotics search warrant leads to arrest in Fulton
FULTON - Two people were arrested after a...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the question one St. Louis-area local health director emailed back to Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Sports
Stichnote settled in at Millikin
ASHLAND - Former Southern Boone County High School standout Sam Stichnote has wrapped up his first year of college basketball at Millikin University. With that, he's made a transition to...
Cheerleading gym tries to stay positive amid COVID-19 cancellations
OSAGE BEACH - Show Me Athletics will not be...
Spring sports only small part of Mizzou Athletics' revenue
COLUMBIA - The cancelation of spring athletics...
