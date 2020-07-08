Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
EmVP: Music therapists spread joy with sidewalk chalk
EmVP: Music therapists spread joy with sidewalk chalk
COLUMBIA - At the entrance to the playground at Cosmo Park in Columbia, you'll find a brightly colored message waiting for visitors. It's some of the lyrics to the song "Summertime" by Janis...
CPS students react to in-person classes
CPS students react to in-person classes
COLUMBIA – Columbia Public School...
Columbia business owners react to mask ordinance
Columbia business owners react to mask ordinance
COLUMBIA - It's official —masks will be...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Gravois Mills man killed in car crash Tuesday afternoon
Gravois Mills man killed in car crash Tuesday afternoon
COOPER COUNTY - A man from Gravois Mills was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Route B, north of bridge A1691 in Cooper County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report...
EmVP: Music therapists spread joy with sidewalk chalk
EmVP: Music therapists spread joy with sidewalk chalk
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Curbside Bingo
SEARCH
MondayEveningWeather
Share: