MondayMorningPlanner

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
HOUSTON (AP) — George H.W. Bush, a patrician New Englander whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but then plummeted in the throes of a weak economy that led...
UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri provost...
Moberly police looking for missing man
Moberly police looking for missing man
MOBERLY - Police issued an endangered silver...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
HOUSTON (AP) — George H.W. Bush, a patrician New Englander whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but then plummeted in the throes of a weak economy that led...
UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri provost...
Moberly police looking for missing man
Moberly police looking for missing man
MOBERLY - Police issued an endangered silver...
GoFundMe started by a stranger helps after unexpected death of toddler
GoFundMe started by a stranger helps after unexpected death of toddler
CENTRALIA – A perfect stranger started a...
Independence man pleads guilty to 2017 Sedalia homicide
Independence man pleads guilty to 2017 Sedalia homicide
LIBERTY (AP) — An Independence man has...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service, convenient location and easy access when they enter the doors of an Urgent Care. They don't expect a bill doubled in price. KOMU 8 News received a bill...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill has...
Weather
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different mid-Missouri agencies are warning people about the storm's impact. The City of Columbia is asking residents not to park on priority routes. The city also...
UPDATE: Sunday blizzard arrives
UPDATE: Sunday blizzard arrives
FINAL UPDATE: The system is dissipating and...
Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
11/13/18 Update: According to the National...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Chiefs cut Hunt after running back lands on NFL exempt list
Chiefs cut Hunt after running back lands on NFL exempt list
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt on Friday night after video surfaced that showed the NFL's reigning rushing champion knocking over and...
Blues' comeback efforts are not enough in loss to Red Wings
Blues' comeback efforts are not enough in loss to Red Wings
DETROIT- The St. Louis Blues traveled to...
Columbia College volleyball teams sweeps Vanguard in NAIA Tournament
Columbia College volleyball teams sweeps Vanguard in NAIA Tournament
SIOUX CITY, IA - After dropping its first...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Holiday Smart Shopper
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Holiday Smart Shopper
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
MondayMorningPlanner
Share: