MondayMorningPlanner

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Potential Title IX bill has support, faces backlash
Potential Title IX bill has support, faces backlash
JEFFERSON CITY - Lawmakers, survivors and lawyers clashed over potential changes to Title IX. House Bill 573 would allow students involved in Title IX complaints to be provided a hearing before...
Holts Summit gets a new library saving families time and gas
Holts Summit gets a new library saving families time and gas
HOLTS SUMMIT - Holts Summit Public Library...
New bill would give schools alternative for making up snow days
New bill would give schools alternative for making up snow days
JEFFERSON CITY - A new bill could change how...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Potential Title IX bill has support, faces backlash
Potential Title IX bill has support, faces backlash
JEFFERSON CITY - Lawmakers, survivors and lawyers clashed over potential changes to Title IX. House Bill 573 would allow students involved in Title IX complaints to be provided a hearing before...
Road still closed days after Audrain County pipeline explosion
Road still closed days after Audrain County pipeline explosion
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A high traffic highway is...
Holts Summit gets a new library saving families time and gas
Holts Summit gets a new library saving families time and gas
HOLTS SUMMIT - Holts Summit Public Library...
Child care facilities under new state oversight
Child care facilities under new state oversight
COLUMBIA – This week Gov. Mike Parson...
Fulton man sentenced in connection to high speed police chase
Fulton man sentenced in connection to high speed police chase
JEFFERSON CITY - A Fulton man was sentenced in...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances, connecting with friends on social media is easy, but the caveat is that there are more outlets for sex offenders to reach minors. In Fulton, court documents...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
Weather
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket parts of the United States on Sunday, with more than 80 million people under winter weather alerts from Colorado to Maine. The storm began...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
UPDATE: Snow, sleet and freezing rain move in Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Snow, sleet and freezing rain move in Tuesday evening
FINAL UPDATE: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Fr. Tolton Catholic High School names interim athletic director
Fr. Tolton Catholic High School names interim athletic director
COLUMBIA - Father Tolton Catholic High School announced Gary Link as the new interim athletic director Tuesday. Link replaces Chad Masters who recently resigned to take the varsity head football...
Columbia College falls in tournament final
Columbia College falls in tournament final
HENDERSON – Columbia College traveled to...
Missouri men's basketball to face Georgia in final away game of the season
Missouri men's basketball to face Georgia in final away game of the season
ATHENS, GA. - The Missouri men's basketball...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
MondayMorningPlanner
Share: