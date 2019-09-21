MondayMorningPlanner

Facebook
Police investigating shots fired incident on McBaine Avenue
Police investigating shots fired incident on McBaine Avenue
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on McBaine Avenue near Sexton Road late Friday night. Dispatch records show medical personnel were dispatched to the area at about...
Arrest made in Columbia homicide investigation
Arrest made in Columbia homicide investigation
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced Friday...
Three-car crash shuts down one lane of Providence Road
Three-car crash shuts down one lane of Providence Road
COLUMBIA — A crash involving three cars...
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
NCAA to proceed in KU basketball pay-for-play investigation
NCAA to proceed in KU basketball pay-for-play investigation
COLUMBIA - The NCAA expected to hit the...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate. We started with the difference between weather and climate , moved on to why the...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used...
Sports
Tolton stays positive in spite of the latest lopsided loss
Tolton stays positive in spite of the latest lopsided loss
O'FALLON - Both frustration and determination radiated from the St. Dominic high school visiting locker room as the Tolton football players left the field disappointed once again. A grueling...
Battle and Harrison Keller beat up on Harrisonville
Battle and Harrison Keller beat up on Harrisonville
COLUMBIA - Battle head coach Atiyyah Ellison...
Rock Bridge doesn't show improvement in loss to Lee's Summit West
Rock Bridge doesn't show improvement in loss to Lee's Summit West
KANSAS CITY - Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta...
MondayMorningPlanner
