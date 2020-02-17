MondayMorningPlanner

Facebook
EXCLUSIVE: Former U.S. Attorney General defends William Barr's actions
EXCLUSIVE: Former U.S. Attorney General defends William Barr's actions
JEFFERSON CITY — Former U.S. Attorney General and former Missouri governor John D. Ashcroft is defending current Attorney General William Barr after former Department of Justice officials...
Columbia expands sports tourism plans to boost economy and save locals money
Columbia expands sports tourism plans to boost economy and save locals money
COLUMBIA - Boone County Officials announced...
Ashland police chief sues city and its mayor
Ashland police chief sues city and its mayor
ASHLAND - Ashland chief of police Lyn Woolford...
Mental health declining in college students
Mental health declining in college students
A new study shows a substantial number of...
Missouri opioid tracking bill still faces roadblocks
Missouri opioid tracking bill still faces roadblocks
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Missouri is the...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Hickman secures a senior night victory over the Spartans
Hickman secures a senior night victory over the Spartans
COLUMBIA - The Hickman Kewpies emerged victorious on senior night 54-45 over the Battle Spartans Monday night. The Kewpies led 34-23 at the half and secured the win with 20 second-half points....
At 24, Mondesi emerging as star shortstop for Royals
At 24, Mondesi emerging as star shortstop for Royals
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Adalberto Mondesi...
Cardinals Shildt calls Astros' upheaval `healthy purge'
Cardinals Shildt calls Astros' upheaval `healthy purge'
JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis manager Mike...
MondayMorningPlanner
Share: