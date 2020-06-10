MondayMorningPlanner

Facebook
Eric Greitens files paperwork for 2024 political campaign
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri governor Eric Greitens has filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics Commission indicating he's forming a political committee to run for office. The filing said Greitens...
MU grad sparks change in the NFL
COLUMBIA - Bryndon Minter was 2015 graduate...
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial...
News
Eric Greitens files paperwork for 2024 political campaign
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri governor Eric Greitens has filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics Commission indicating he's forming a political committee to run for office. The filing said Greitens...
Social isolation impacts children's mental health
Clinton, IA ( WQAD ) -- Social isolation may...
Boone County man arrested for child pornography
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested Monday...
Feds seek $225M fine for pair who made a billion robocalls
(AP) - The U.S. communications regulator on...
Missouri woman prompts Merriam-Webster to redefine 'racism'
(AP) - Merriam-Webster is revising its...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Weather
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeast Louisiana late Sunday afternoon. It is the second earliest landfall of a named tropical storm in Louisiana since records began in...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern...
Sports
Jefferson City School District announces new head football coach
JEFFERSON CITY - A new head coach has been hired by the Jefferson City School District to coach the high school's football team. Scott Bailey won seven state championships while coaching football...
Mizzou athletes are back on campus to train
COLUMBIA - Mizzou athletes are now allowed to...
CPS athletics manages summer changes
COLUMBIA - Friday morning at Hickman High...
MondayMorningPlanner
Share: