MondayMorningPlanner

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Ice Cream Factory sets out on 'Happiness Tour' giving away free ice cream throughout Missouri
ELDON - A Missouri ice cream store is setting out to go 1,342 miles in 14 days visiting 134 cities along the way giving out free ice cream. The Ice Cream Factory in Eldon is calling it the...
Wednesday marks last day to register for absentee or mail-in voting
JEFFERSON CITY - Wednesday, July 22, marks the...
Missouri among states added to N.Y., N.J., Conn. quarantine list
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Residents from 31...
News
Glascock to present fiscal 2021 city budget
(Missourian) - Columbia City Manager John Glascock will kick off deliberations over the proposed city budget for fiscal 2021 when he delivers his spending plan at 10 a.m. Friday. Glascock's budget...
Attorney General: Untested sexual assault kits collected, shipped to private labs
ST. LOUIS - Missouri Attorney General Eric...
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri lags behind with limited mask mandate in prisons
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Governor clarifies comments on school kids, virus
O'FALLON (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike...
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Ice Cream Factory sets out on 'Happiness Tour' giving away free ice cream throughout Missouri
ELDON - A Missouri ice cream store is setting...
Target 8
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed HB 2046. Inside the omnibus bill was coroner training reform Jay Minor's been working toward for years. Minor has been fighting for justice for his...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
Weather
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No, really! The atmosphere is fluid; it has circulations and waves and dynamics. In...
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
COLUMBIA, MO - A heat advisory will be in...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our...
Sports
After title, Chiefs believe they're primed for more success
KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Chiefs have brought back every major piece from the team that won their first Super Bowl title in 50 years last season. The few noteworthy losses were offset by what could...
WATCH: Drinkwitz full interview
Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz...
MU football coach talks mask ordinance, recruiting and more
COLUMBIA —MU's head football coach Eli...
