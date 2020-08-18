MondayMorningPlanner

Facebook
Dr. Deborah Birx meets with Gov. Mike Parson, urges Missourians to wear masks
JEFFERSON CITY - Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Response, met with Gov. Mike Parson and state health officials on Tuesday. Dr. Birx encouraged Missourians to...
Fans keeping Mizzou spirit alive despite changes at Faurot Field for next season
COLUMBIA – Traditional fall Saturdays...
Tuesday COVID-19 coverage: Gasconade records first death
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Dr. Deborah Birx meets with Gov. Mike Parson, urges Missourians to wear masks
JEFFERSON CITY - Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Response, met with Gov. Mike Parson and state health officials on Tuesday. Dr. Birx encouraged Missourians to...
Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing mounting public...
Fans keeping Mizzou spirit alive despite changes at Faurot Field for next season
COLUMBIA – Traditional fall Saturdays...
A Brighter Tomorrow - Peripartum Disorder
The American Psychiatric Association estimates...
Tuesday COVID-19 coverage: Gasconade records first death
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for Boone County as heavy rains continue until 9:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued. As a result...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was...
Sports
SEC releases 2020 football schedule, Missouri football will kick off hosting Alabama
COLUMBIA - The SEC released the conference only 2020 schedule on Monday. MU will kick off its season against quite the opponent. Mizzou will open its season against Alabama in Columbia on...
KC Chiefs to reduce capacity to 22 percent
KANSAS CITY - The NFL reported the Kansas City...
Faurot Field capacity set to 25% ahead of 2020 football season
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced Faurot...
