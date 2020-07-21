mondaynightwx

Facebook
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian...
MU faculty and staff talk return to campus in virtual town hall
MU faculty and staff talk return to campus in virtual town hall
COLUMBIA – MU won't be implementing any...
Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better
Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump...
News
Columbia poised to waive bus fares through 2021; council reviews capital projects
Columbia poised to waive bus fares through 2021; council reviews capital projects
COLUMBIA (Missourian) -- City staff is recommending bus and paratransit service remain free through fiscal 2021 given the support the city has received for transportation services through the...
Woman arrested in connection to early morning stabbing
Woman arrested in connection to early morning stabbing
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's...
Online pet food company plans on building, creating 1,200 jobs in Missouri
Online pet food company plans on building, creating 1,200 jobs in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - The online pet food company...
Missouri among states added to N.Y., N.J., Conn. quarantine list
Missouri among states added to N.Y., N.J., Conn. quarantine list
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Residents from 31...
Two juveniles in custody on suspicion of former MU psychology chair's murder
Two juveniles in custody on suspicion of former MU psychology chair's murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two teenagers...
Target 8
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed HB 2046. Inside the omnibus bill was coroner training reform Jay Minor's been working toward for years. Minor has been fighting for justice for his...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
Weather
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No, really! The atmosphere is fluid; it has circulations and waves and dynamics. In...
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
COLUMBIA, MO - A heat advisory will be in...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our...
Sports
After title, Chiefs believe they're primed for more success
After title, Chiefs believe they're primed for more success
KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Chiefs have brought back every major piece from the team that won their first Super Bowl title in 50 years last season. The few noteworthy losses were offset by what could...
WATCH: Drinkwitz full interview
WATCH: Drinkwitz full interview
Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz...
MU football coach talks mask ordinance, recruiting and more
MU football coach talks mask ordinance, recruiting and more
COLUMBIA —MU's head football coach Eli...
Contests
