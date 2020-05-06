Moniteau County continues stay-at-home order

MONITEAU COUNTY — While some counties are lifting their stay-at-home orders, Moniteau County is continuing theirs until May 10.

Kevin Wieberg, Emergency Management Director for Moniteau County, said this is to limit groups of people gathering and to decrease the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

"We went along with the guidance of the CDC with having a 14 day trajectory having to decrease cases, and by May 4th we would not have met that," he said.

Moniteau County currently has 53 positive COVID-19 cases.

Chelsea McGill and her family own Grind Coffee Shop and three other local businesses in California. She says she's relied on her customers and the community to get through this time.

“We have our customers rallying around us and that are just holding us together,” McGill said.

She said it is hard to shop locally when other counties are now opening up without a stay-at-home order.

“We want to be safe, but when people can travel 20 minutes both ways and go to counties that are completely open, it is something that I want our customers to know it is so important to shop local, we are really needing our customers," she said.

But she says she is focusing on the community support surrounding her.

“Our county has been amazing, more than ever I have fallen in love with where we live and just the support of our customers," McGill said.

She said small businesses in Moniteau County have been leaning on each other for extra support, too.

“A huge love for our community, thinking and praying for our community, and that we can come out of this and be stronger than ever," she said.





