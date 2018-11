Monroe City at Centralia FNF Week Six

Date Opponent Location Outcome Score 8 / 30 Highland Home Win 55 - 0 9 / 6 Palmyra Away Loss 21 - 24 9 / 13 Mark Twain Away Win 54 - 8 9 / 20 South Shelby Home Win 50 - 0 9 / 27 Brookfield Away Win 21 - 9 10 / 4 Monroe City Home Win 48 - 6 10 / 11 Clark County Away Win 49 - 6 10 / 18 Louisiana Away Win 55 - 22 10 / 25 Macon Home Win 49 - 14 10 / 31 Southern Boone Home Win 49 - 16 11 / 6 Macon Home Loss 7 - 9

For more of the Pigskin Preview, you can visit http://www.midmopigskin.com