More People Traveling this Thanksgiving, Flights More Expensive

COLUMBIA - With the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner, many travelers are getting ready to fly next week. Mike Right of AAA in St. Louis said Thursday more people are traveling this year than the past few years and the Thanksgiving holiday will follow that trend. According to AAA, Americans will travel at least 50 miles next week for the holiday. That's up .7 percent from 2011.

Right said 90 percent of Americans will be driving for Thanksgiving and seven percent will fly. According to Fly.com, Orlando is one of the top five Thanksgiving destinations this year, with New York City, Honolulu, and Las Vegas also in the top destinations. Columbia Regional Airport is getting ready to service one of those top destinations next week. Frontier flights to Orlando will start on Tuesday November 20.

Right said more people are driving this year because airline ticket prices are slightly higher than last year. According to a Priceline study, the national average for a roundtrip ticket over the Thanksgiving holiday is $400. However, flying over Thanksgiving will be cheaper than the December holidays. According to Priceline, tickets to fly over the Christmas holiday are three percent more expensive than they were in 2011.