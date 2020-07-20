Morgan County Health Center masks up the Versailles community

VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Health Center in Versailles helped pass out over 300 masks for free to the Versailles community on Saturday.

The event was created to allow community members who don't have access to masks an opportunity to get one. It was also created to sponsor mask wearing throughout the community.

Shawn Brantley is the administrator of the Morgan County Health Center. He explained the event comes after Walmart's announcement to require all shoppers to wear a mask at all locations.

"When Walmart decided to put their policy in effect we wanted to make sure our community members had enough masks," Brantley said. "It's just a good thing we can do for the community."

To get a mask, residents can drive up to the Morgan County Health Center where there is a tent and staff members handing out bags with reusable and disposable masks. Brantley explained the mask distribution is also a way to educate the community on proper mask wearing.

"We want to be able to explain to folks that a mask both protects you and others," he said.

By 2 p.m., over 200 masks had been distributed. That number went up to almost 300 just an hour later.

"We've seen a really positive response from the community for events like this," Brantley said.

For information on the next mask pass out, check out the health center's website here.