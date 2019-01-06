Mothers Day

COLUMBIA -- Since the opening of the Rock Bridge Hy-Vee in November 2009, manager of store operations Luke Long has noticed that Americans love their moms.

Mother's Day, which ranks second in consumer spending to Christmas, attracted flocks of shoppers Sunday. The increased business hardly surprised Long, who has now worked on the holiday for three straight years.

"Mother's Day always seems to be a success," Long said. "We all appreciate our moms and everything they do, and we all go out and spend a little more time and money on them."

Long said flowers, cards and balloons sell especially well during the holiday. In anticipation of the extra customers, Long said the store called a full staff in to work-- even on a Sunday.

"We want to make sure we staff the departments enough to take care of business and get all spects covered," Long said.