MU Active Threat

COLUMBIA - Police have found the person connected to the alert at MU, and have taken that person into custody. MU officials said the person was found off campus, and there is no further threat to campus.

At around 11:30 on Wednesday, MU Alert sent notification about a possible threat on or near campus. Columbia police later clarified to say they were investigating reports of a possibly suicidal woman who may have had a gun.

Initial information indicated a female was traveling in a vehicle in the 300 block of Hitt Street. She then abandoned her vehicle near Hitt Street and Elm Street and started walking, according to a press release from the Columbia Police Department.

At one point police narrowed their search to the eastern section of the MU campus, an area including Memorial Union and known colloquially as the White Campus. Officials also advised people on campus to shelter in place, and people not on campus to avoid the area.

Columbia Police officers, including patrol officers, K-9 Unit officers, detectives with the Street Crimes Unit, Community Outreach officers, and officers from the Crisis Negotiation Team, along with MU Police officers all were actively searching for the subject.

Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark confirmed Lee Elementary School, which is just north of Mizzou, was put on modified lockdown, meaning classes would continue but no one is allowed to enter or leave.

Just before 1 p.m., officers located the female on the 400 block of Park Avenue and took her into custody.

She was not in possession of the reported firearm at the time of being detained and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

At approximately 1:22 p.m., officers located a firearm on the 1000 block of University Avenue, and it is believed she discarded her weapon at that location.

At no time throughout the investigation was there an indication that she intended to harm anyone else, according to the Columbia Police Department.

