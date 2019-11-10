MU campus quiet on one year anniversary of protests

COLUMBIA - The MU campus was relatively quiet Wednesday, the anniversary of Tim Wolfe resigning and the end of the hunger strike.

The protests erupted in fall 2015 after a series of racial incidents.

Many students on campus Wednesday were more focused on the election results from Tuesday, but some still shared their thoughts on the current campus climate.

"It's not as tense as it was last year amongst the students. So I think him resigning just made everyone at ease," MU student Jocelyn Jones said.

“It’s definitely much calmer than it was before. You never really hear about that anymore. The news has kind of died down on it,” MU student Scott Winfrey said.

In passing, another student mentioned he thinks there is still a lot of work to do and the campus climate is still tense.

Concerned Student 1950 spoke out on twitter.

A year ago today, Tim Wolfe resigned. Here we are one year later & the man who called him weak has been elected as the next U.S president. — ConcernedStudent1950 (@CS_1950) November 9, 2016

In a CNN article from November 2015, Donald Trump said, "I think it's just disgusting. I think the two people who resigned are weak, ineffective people. When they resigned, they set something in motion that's going to be a disaster for the next long period of time."

Trump also called Concerned Student 1950's demands crazy in that article, "Many of those things are like crazy."

KOMU 8 News reached out to Concerned Student 1950 to see if there would be a rally or gathering Wednesday, but did not hear back.