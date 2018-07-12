MU converts University Village Apartments to parking lot

COLUMBIA - Part of the land previously home to University Village Apartments is now being used as a parking lot. Last year, the frail walkway on one building gave way, killing Columbia firefighter Lt. Bruce Britt.

University of Missouri Campus Facilities Communications Manager Karlan Seville said 11 buildings have been demolished, and university employees and students can purchase permits to park on the land.

22 of the 155 parking spots have already been sold.

The last three standing buildings in this area are not being touched and are currently being used as storage, said Seville.

Currently, there are no long term solutions for the entire property.

Lt. Britt's widow, Leigh Britt, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Curators of the University of Missouri. She is asking for at least $25,000 in damages.

KOMU 8 News previously uncovered the curators' response to the lawsuit. They deny any wrongdoing directly related to Britt's death.

