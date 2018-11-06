MU Farm Prepares for the School Year

BOONE COUNY - The University of Missouri's new Jefferson Farm and Gardens Director is cleaning up the farm's grounds to prepare for the upcoming school year.

"A lot of deferred maintenance here. A lot of mowing, trimming trees, and bringing everything back to live," said Farm Director Mark Clervi.

Clervi became the farm director on July 1. Clervi is now overseeing everything from creating a sustainable business model to securing more funding for the farm.

The farm shut down in June to regroup and refocus of the farm. The farm has struggled with funding in the past. Clervi said he has a plan to help increase the funding. He said possible funding options include beginnng its own revenue streams and placing more emphasis on corporate donations.

The farm's goal continues to be to teach the public about farming and conducting research on alternative crops.

Clervi hopes to have school programming avaliable in September.