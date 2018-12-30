MU football announces new south end zone upgrades

COLUMBIA - After years of planning and fundraising, Mizzou Athletics announced Friday renderings of what the new south end zone project at Faurot Field will look like.

At a press conference Friday, Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk announced the project will cost closer to $90-100 million, which is higher than the original estimate of $75 million.

As apart of the project, the entire south end zone will be replaced with the new structure. The construction is expected to take two years.

In an additional press release statement, Sterk said “We believe it’s a better option to take down the existing south bowl, rather than leaving the structure up and retrofitting around it. We’ve said all along that we are doing this with the intent of making it one of the best facilities in the nation, and that’s exactly what we’re planning.”

The new complex is expected to add nearly 5,000 seats to Faurot Field. These seats include premium suites, private club seating, and more public seating closer to the field.

The complex will also feature a new football operations room, including coaches offices, equipment and workout rooms, and team meeting rooms with virtual reality simulation.

The announcement comes after over $40 million has been raised in the past four months for the project since Sterk became the AD. He said Friday more donations may soon be coming as well.

“It’s very encouraging, but we are still working hard. We have had some promising conversations with potential contributors, and we hope to continue making those exciting gift announcements going forward,” Sterk said.

The project will be up for approval by the UM Board of Curators in February. No word yet on when official construction would begin.