MU Greek Life to look different with COVID-19 guidelines

COLUMBIA - MU Greek Life will look a little different due to the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the university.

Some of these guidelines include precautions like social distancing and limiting the amount people that can attend an event.

Zeta Beta Tau President Liad Lerner said, "Missouri Fraternity and Sorority Life have been hammering home the points that the university is taking."

MU has sent out emails to the entire student body regarding distancing and the use of face coverings.

Reid Bayliss of the Interfraternity Council said there will be harsh consequences for those who do not follow the university's guidelines. The IFC has also been in contact with property owners about limiting fraternity parties.

"Rush Week", where Greek organizations recruit new members, begins on Monday. Sororities will conduct recruitment entirely virtual. Fraternities will begin virtually and will have limited in-person house visits.