MU Health Officials Make Changes After Billing Fraud

COLUMBIA — The vice chancellor of the University of Missouri Health System announced Friday that health system officials are making changes in the School of Medicine's Department of Radiology. The changes are a result of an internal university investigation.

In November of 2011, the university retained an outside law firm to investigate possible billing fraud in the Department of Radiology after the U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas City told the university that a federal investigation was under way.

"We believe that two radiologists, Dr. Kenneth Rall and Dr. Michael Richards, violated Medicare and hospital rules by certifying that they had performed services that were actually performed by resident physicians," Williamson said.

He said the top concern of health system officials throughout the investigation was the possible impact on patients. Although they are in the early stages of the investigation, they have reviewed millions of lines of computer data and conducted lengthy interviews with medical professionals.

"Thus far we have found no evidence that patient care was compromised," Williamson said.

Effective Friday, Dr. Kenneth Rall and Dr. Michael Richards are no longer employed with the MU Health System.

The MU Department of Radiology said its operating process will require changes to the way doctors view and report on patient images.

Patients with concerns can visit www.muhealth.org or call the health system at (888) 754-0963.

